The Cypriot police have arrested the chairman of the Cypriot second division club Ayia Napa and an upcoming referee in connection with the game manipulation.

The duo appeared before the Larnaca court on Wednesday, where the police requested an eight-day detention.

Ayia Napa FC chairman Demetris Masias, a former international referee and football agent, was arrested with referee Andreas Constantinou on Tuesday afternoon.

The two are suspected of changing the result of the second division game on Saturday between Othello’s Athienou and Ayia Napa.

The police intervened after Othellos players claimed that Masias approached them to throw the game.

Ayia Napa won 1-0 and converted the three points with a controversial penalty in the 96th minute after referee Constantinou handed three red cards to Othelos players in the last 10 minutes.

The authorities were asked to watch the game after some Othellos players hit the red button online application to report possible game manipulation by the Cypriot football association.

The players were questioned by the police. One of the witnesses said Masias offered him 10,000 euros to correct the result.

An Othellos player reportedly refused to throw the game and said to Masias, “May the best team win.”

During a court hearing on Wednesday, a player testified that when the referee complained to Constantinou about his decisions, he allegedly replied: “We have to get this over with because I won’t be playing another game in the second division. “

Constantinou is an upcoming referee and has led a number of first division matches.

The arrests follow the government’s promise to tackle football corruption after UEFA recently sent six communications about Cypriot games that it believed were corrupt.

