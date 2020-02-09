Advertisement

CNN presenter Brian Stelter scolded “outrageous” comments directed against Rush Limbaugh after the radio talk personality recently announced that she had lung cancer.

Limbaugh, the long-standing conservative and controversial radio host, told his audience about his diagnosis last Monday. President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, accusing critics that Limbaugh’s past is littered with sexist and racist right-wing statements.

The Stelter panel “Reliable Sources” on Sunday dealt with the cynical and often harmful opinions that are represented on social media platforms like Twitter in a country that is so strongly divided by party politics. Stelter wished that people could say “best wishes” to Limbaugh before discussing his long history of controversial comments.

“Some of the comments I see on social media from leftists who hate Rush say they hope cancer will take it away as soon as possible – it’s outrageous to me,” said Stelter. “As much as we talk about Trump and misinformation, there is a lot of contempt on the left side that also worries me. Why can’t people just say, ‘We hope Rush gets better soon?'”

He has literally encouraged right-wing politicians to injure people, deprive them of health care, detain innocent children and let people die.

Lives are saved when he is gone.

– Tom (@tgordonvideo) February 3, 2020

Stelter’s own February 3 tweet about Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis was littered with comments that fueled the cancer and reveled in the hope that the radio personality “is going to hell”.

“Christmas in February! And it’s his own fault to have smoked all these cigars. He’ll suffer terribly. I’m as happy as a person can be!” Read a top comment on Stelters Tweet.

“He has literally encouraged right-wing politicians to injure people, escape health care, detain innocent children and let people die. Lives are saved when he is gone,” said another top answer.

Horrified supporters and even other critics of Limbaugh criticized the comments, which declared the cancer diagnosis “could not have happened to a better person”.

“The answers to this tweet illustrate the pure evil that is now lurking on the far left. If you don’t agree with them, many of them literally don’t just want you to be dead, they’ll celebrate your suffering. Really mean. Send a lot of prayers for Rush Limbaugh to counteract this evil, “said filmmaker Robby Starbuck.

Stelter’s panel discussed whether the anonymous malice expressed towards Limbaugh is merely a symptom of a separation of social media between people.

“I think this underscores a bigger problem with Twitter and what we’re talking about on Twitter and who’s on Twitter,” said Sarah Isgur, The Dispatch staff member. “We see this as a kind of reality, although it is not.”

CNN media analyst Bill Carter reversed the scenario and asked, “If Hillary Clinton announces tomorrow that she has terminal cancer, don’t you think the same thing would happen on the right?”

