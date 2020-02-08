Advertisement

/ Updated: February 7, 2020 / 11:13 p.m. EST

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) – Central New York celebrated National Wear Red Day on Friday to raise awareness and raise money to fight the number one killer of women.

Cardiovascular diseases kill a woman about every 80 seconds. But the good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented by changes in education and lifestyle, such as: B. through training, proper nutrition and maintaining good blood pressure levels.

A woman NewsChannel 9 spoke to found that she had heart disease after her brother had a heart attack and the doctor asked her to get an exam.

“And the day I visited him shortly after he was taken to the hospital, the doctor looked at me over his bed and said that you need to call your doctor now. I know the severity and genetics that I may have heart disease, ”said Aida Byrne.

Hypertension is responsible for more than 30 percent of heart health events in women, and around 50 million women in the United States have been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

