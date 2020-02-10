Advertisement

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman celebrated his 300th coaching win on Sunday when the Orange defeated the fifth Louisville Cardinals 59-51.

After the game, Hillsman said, “I remember my first one and how it felt … I’m just lucky.”

Junior Guard Kiara Lewis drove the Orange to victory with 24 points, and she was also successful on the defensive, collecting four steals in competition.

Emily Engstler, the guard in Syracuse, filled the registration sheet against the Cardinals. The Sophomore scored eight points, grabbed nine boards and distributed six assists.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi went up and down on the orange bench with 12 of her own points.

After a slow start, with both teams scoring just eight points in the first five minutes of play, Syracuse turned him on and began to part ways with Louisville.

Syracuse’s defense was exceptional throughout the day, but especially in the second quarter when the cards only reached eight points. Syracuse also managed to force 22 sales against the country’s fifth best team. The 51 points Louisville scored on Sunday were the lowest of the year.

Syracuse had a 30:20 lead during the break.

Louisville reduced Syracuse’s lead to four points at the end of the third quarter, but that would be as close as the Cardinals would manage in the second half.

With the 8-point victory, Syracuse linked the record with the greatest profit margin against one of the top 5 opponents in the program history.

Syracuse is now over .500 in the season from 12 a.m. to 11 a.m. and plays 6 to 6 in the conference.

The Orange will take their winning streak in two games when they travel to North Carolina on Thursday February 13 to compete with the Tar Heels.

