SPOKANE, Washington – Spokane County has the highest rate of domestic violence in the state, and the use of weapons is much more fatal. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says firearm cases are 12 times more likely to die than incidents involving other weapons or physical violence.

Supporters now want to make it more difficult for suspects of domestic violence to keep their weapons while they are waiting for the trial.

On Wednesday morning, Carl Smith was faced with a judge in the situation that Spokane sees more often: suspects of domestic violence that are awaiting trial have been ordered to surrender their weapons.

What the law is currently in the county, if someone is arrested for domestic violence, the police can see if that person has registered weapons in their name.

The suspect must then call Crime Check and let the officers come to get their guns.

That is what the court order says Carl Smith should do. But instead of giving his gun to the police, he gave it to his family members.

“The command to surrender is clear. If you need to pass weapons on, you have to hand them over to law enforcement agencies. It’s not enough to give it to a family member, ”argued a city attorney.

“He believed that he would not return to the house, that the guns were not in the house, and that he would not be able to access the guns. He believed he would do so verbally in court,” said Smith’s defense attorney.

The prosecution wanted Smith back behind bars for violating a court order, but the judge disagreed. She said Smith now had no weapons and had no access to them, so the judge let him go.

It was frustrating for the police.

“It’s the court’s orders that we want to enforce. It would be nice to have the court’s support if we enforce their orders,” said Sgt. Jordan Ferguson with the Spokane Police Department.

But they are not alone in their frustration.

“The system definitely has some gaps we need to work on again,” said Annie Murphey, managing director of the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition.

This is what the coalition is trying to do with a firearm technical support project to keep weapons out of domestic violence situations.

In civil law situations, such as when a victim goes to court and asks for an injunction, the victim has no contact with the police, so no one can check whether the suspect has weapons.

“There are two things that happen when there is a gun and people go through the judicial system. For one thing, they have a responsibility to say, “Yes, I have or have no weapon.” It’s up to them how they react, “said Murphey.” The other way that we normally find out is through the victim himself. We put a lot of this independence on the civilian system to let us know that it is a weapon is available. “

Murphey said it was also not permanent to take weapons away from the suspects. Suspects in domestic violence cases can go to a judge to get them back in the future.

“It’s not always an indefinite process, but I think we need to get some clear information about what the process looks like,” she said.

At least in the next few years, the coalition will work with local judges, clerks, and law enforcement to find a better way to deal with this situation.

There are various resources available for anyone who suffers from domestic violence or wants to help others:

YWCA : (509) 326-1190

: (509) 326-1190 Lutheran community services : (509) 624-7273

: (509) 624-7273 Safe crossing: (208) 664-9303

