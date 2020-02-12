The US Coast Guard said today that it is working with the state to remove a sailboat that ran aground from Kaimana Beach.

The 33-foot sailboat, Prelude, has been grounded since Sunday afternoon, when Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a 3:00 PM. report that the sailboat was switched off. Honolulu Ocean Safety saved three men from the boat that day and brought them safely to the coast. No injuries were reported.

Bob Caires, captain of the ship, told the Star Advertiser on Sunday that he was returning from a trip to the Diamond Head buoy.

“I came too close to the reef,” says Caires, who has been sailing for 70 years. “We lost our main sail, it was tattered. The engine was running, but with these big waves we had trouble getting through the waves … My apologies. Sorry.”

State officials said the owner has contracted Parker Marine to remove the boat and bring it to Keehi Small Boat Harbor. However, these efforts were hampered by wind and ocean conditions.

The company told the State Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation that it will try again at high tide on Thursday.

“Salvage of ships in the marine environment can be complex and time-consuming,” said Coast Guard officer Russ Strathern in a press release. “Just when you think you have the right plan, the environment or the ship does not want to cooperate. In this case, the weather and the tides have hampered the salvor’s efforts. We will continue to work with our state partners to monitor the owner’s efforts to safely mitigate the consequences. “

Swimmers reported a discharge of diesel this morning, the coast guard said.

The reported maximum pollution potential of the boat includes five liters of diesel, engine oil and marine batteries.

Private rescuers said they had removed the ship’s batteries and a portable fuel tank from the boat and that the internal fuel tank only contained water. They have also collected diesel-coated debris from the ship and the shoreline for proper disposal.

The coast guard asks the public to exercise caution in the vicinity of the grounded boat and to report signs of pollution.