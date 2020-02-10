Advertisement

Colin KaepernickThe salary demands to play quarterback in the XFL were “exorbitant” … so the new league commissioner Oliver happiness,

“We spoke to his representative,” said Luck about Cape. “And the salary requirements that were raised in this conversation were exorbitant and certainly out of our range.”

Glück claims that the talks with Kaps Lager failed about a year ago … but he says that the talks with the QB did not get very far, according to the initial interest of the XFL side.

“We have some pretty significant salary restrictions, you know,” said Luck an interview with NPR over the weekend. “We are a start-up league, so we want to make sure that we are tax responsible and tax prudent.”

“And the salary requirements that some people shared with us were exorbitant in our case, so, you know, we couldn’t go that route.”

Of course, Kaepernick has earned over $ 40 MILLION in its 6 NFL seasons. The average salary for XFL players is reported to be around $ 55,000.

He said Kaepernick repeatedly still want to play Football … and even trained for several NFL teams in November. However, the 32-year-old remains a free agent.

