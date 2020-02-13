Latest news

Colin KaepernickThe protest against the national anthem hits the bookshelves – the NFL quarterback, who became a social activist, announced that he is writing a book in which he reflects on his decision to kneel.

Kap sparked global talks when he started his demonstration in 2016 … and said he was raising awareness about police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaps book is the first project in his new project, Kaepernick Publishing, and he plans to create details the process in his words ..

“My protest was the culmination of years of thoughts and experiences, learning and learning,” says Kap.

“I want to tell the story of my development and the events that made me protest against systemic oppression in the hope that it will inspire others to take action.”

Kap is working with Audible to also publish an audio version of the memoirs.

“I am delighted that this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible has enabled us to raise black and brown voices that can empower future generations.”

It may sound like Kap is officially leaving football with the new career path … but that’s not the case – the QB told USA Today that it still is stay in shape in case an NFL team calls.