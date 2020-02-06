Advertisement

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts trainer Frank Reich added three assistant coaches to his staff on Thursday and allocated two more.

The Colts announced the hiring of Brian Baker as a defensive coach, Mike Groh as a reception coach and Tyler Boyles as an assistant to the head coach.

Kevin Patullo, the reception coach of the last two seasons, is now the Colts passport specialist. And Parks Frazier takes on the role of the offensive quality assurance trainer after he was Reich’s assistant in 2018 and 2019.

The trains arrive just over a month after Indy ended a 7-9 season and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years after Andrew Luck surprisingly retired in August.

Baker spent the last season, his 36th in the industry, as a deputy head coach and defensive coach in Alabama. Prior to that, he spent 19 seasons in the NFL, stopping in Washington, Cleveland, Dallas, Carolina, the St. Louis Rams, Minnesota, Detroit and San Diego between 1996 and 2014.

Groh was an assistant for 20 seasons, the last seven in the NFL. He was the reception coach on Philadelphia’s Super Bowl winning team when Reich was the offensive coordinator. When the Colts hired Reich in 2018, Groh took over the role of the offensive coordinator for two seasons. He also worked for his father, Al, with the New York Jets in 2000 and in Virginia from 2001 to 2008.

Boyles has spent the past five seasons in the state of Middle Tennessee, moving from an assistant to an offensive quality control coach.

