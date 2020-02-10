Advertisement

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The star defender of Columbus Blue Jackets, Seth Jones, was indefinitely suspended due to an ankle injury.

The team said Monday that Jones was injured in the Saturday night loss to Colorado. The announcement came hours before the blue jackets faced the surging Tampa Bay Lightning.

The three-time All-Star has six goals and 24 assists this season as he leads the club in the Ice Age.

Gabriel Carlsson was recalled from Cleveland (AHL) to take Jones’ place.

The Blue Jackets also announced that they addressed potential customer Liam Foudy after a recall from the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights. 20-year-old Foudy will replace injured Alexander Wennberg.

Columbus was hit by injuries this season, but still managed to assert itself in the tough Metropolitan Division.

