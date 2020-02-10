Advertisement

Nobody wants to stay behind. Hawaii was once a place for which we were the race. Somehow we fell behind. Who is responsible for deciding whether we are making progress – or not?

The answer is: all of us, and those we choose to represent ourselves. We expect our leaders to do the good through us, whoever we are. Would it be a true democracy if we had no say over who was elected? Not having easy access to voice sounds. Sometimes it silences entire communities, people living in rural areas, people who can’t make the time between multiple jobs to attend voter registration issues.

Our move to vote by post (VBM) this election year is a good step forward to improve access to democracy. By introducing Automatic Voter Registration (AVR), VBM would work better by ensuring that essential voter information is updated immediately whenever someone applies for or renews their driver’s license or receives a state ID.

People would have the choice to refuse their information to be automatically forwarded to the State of Elections State – so there is NO compulsion to vote. The automatic transfer of information is efficient and saves time and money. We should welcome AVR in Hawaii. It is encouraging that House Bill 2119 and Senate Bill 2005 are being considered and have passed their first hearings.

In general, in our current political climate, it is clear that people are demoralized. We are almost losing faith in our government. It turns out, because voter turnout is at a low point in Hawaii.

Those of us who are deeply and directly affected feel like the forgotten. We work two or more jobs to survive because our wages do not reflect the cost of living here. I am a professional with a full-time job, but I still have to work on multiple jobs to survive.

Historically, some of us have reason to mistrust the government. The distrust is so great that many do not even want to participate in our democracy and validate a system that they consider illegal. But in the end we live together in this community and the decisions made on our behalf, whether we agree or not, affect our lives and livelihoods.

After all, I can no longer stand passively in the background and allow others to keep me on the hamster wheel. I am ready and armed myself with knowledge to help fight for all our rights.

It is time for us to exercise our power and make more of our voices heard. AVR can rebuild public confidence and restore confidence in the government by providing an efficient, user-friendly road to voting willingness.

This is the 100th year of women’s suffrage in America. Introducing AVR would be a great way to honor that birthday and for our legislators to show that they welcome all voters.

Lena Mochimaru, a visual arts graduate, spends time supporting the homeless community and works for a non-profit organization that serves grieving children.

