How much bad behavior is needed for people to say, enough is enough? The aquarium trade and the State Department of Land and Natural Resources are really pushing the boundaries.

A ruling from the Hawaii Supreme Court in 2017 confirmed that removing marine life from the reefs of Hawaii for the pet industry for aquariums requires full attention to the environmental impact under the Hawaii Environmental Policy Act. The State Environmental College then stopped the commercial aquarium collection until collectors and DLNR complete the legally required public process to determine how much, if any, our reefs can accommodate.

Instead of embracing these court rulings and its own core mission to protect natural resources, DLNR has given the trade a pass to continue collecting at least 576,000 sea creatures since 2017 – probably, much more – under a newly manufactured excuse that does not require environmental research or permits has been required as long as collectors do not use fine-meshed nets. Extraction of this size would be impossible without fine-meshed nets, but DLNR does not do anything to ensure compliance with this constructed loophole. Nor is supervision or enforcement against poaching in West Hawaii, where all collections are currently prohibited.

DLNR’s obvious end to court decisions has forced us to take legal action again. We fight trade deregulation by the agency to ensure that our children and grandchildren can experience the natural ocean aquariums of Hawaii rich in native fish and healthy corals, and so that native Hawaiians can continue to fish to feed their ‘ohana’ as they have been since time immemorial. Although the Hawaii Constitution sets out the state’s duties to protect these resources and practices, DLNR instead focuses on trade at every turn, putting private profits above the public interest.

The industry exports countless marine animals from the state while depleting and destroying our marine environment. Collectors usually collect hundreds of different species at once, young fish that have not had a chance to supplement populations, and herbivorous fish that preserve reef health by consuming algae. Some crush coral to catch animals or force them out of their hiding places. Many report their catch coarse and collect secretly in restricted areas, which increases the disadvantages of the weakened regulation and monitoring of DLNR.

And for what purpose? Unlike public aquariums, which are trained to care for marine life and work with special permits for scientific and educational purposes, the hobbyists who purchase our wildlife from well-known retailers are not as capable of keep animals alive at home. The industry depends on our fish dying in people’s living room to maintain a constant demand for this ‘product’.

Meanwhile, the ongoing environmental assessment process for West Hawaii and Oahu – led by a continent-based organization notorious for striving to deregulate the pet industry – is a sham because it is based on the same flawed interpretation that the collection outside of West Hawaii without finely meshed equipment can proceed without supervision without supervision.

The territorial legislature enabled the aquarium trade in the 1950s on the basis of the outdated assumption that “tropical fish” had no inherent value for food, recreation, the natural beauty of the islands or sustainability from mauka to makai. We realize today that this cannot be further from the truth. It’s time for the state government to keep up with the times and protect the reefs of Hawaii and the people who trust them, and for our island communities to let the government know that enough is enough.

Kylie Wager Cruz and Mahesh Cleveland are lawyers for Earthjustice and represent plaintiffs in this lawsuit; Mike Nakachi is a diver and owner of a small company who is claimant in current and previous lawsuits.

