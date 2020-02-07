Advertisement

Imagine a world without patterns, a characterless, colorless canvas of nothing.

Such a world cannot exist because we live in a world that is rich in sensory, physical and social patterns of many different kinds. Patterns represent organization and order.

There are only a few basic shapes that offer all the visual richness of nature: line, circle, polygon, spiral, helix, meander, branch, radiant. Nobody knows how the human brain, the most complex organized structure that we know anywhere in the universe, brings these forms together to recognize objects made from combinations of those forms.

A little puzzling is how the brain can use symbols based on the properties of counting numbers to describe the patterns that we find in nature and that exist in our minds. But through the millennia we have found many ways to describe them that have become so complex that they are beyond the capabilities of most of us.

We call it math, the science of order that uses the logic and rules of operations that are ultimately derived from the simple act of counting to study quantity, form, and arrangement. We also use it as an analysis tool to study relationships and perform calculations.

There are few or no areas of human effort that mathematics cannot characterize or improve, and not just in the sciences. In art, music, linguistics, literature and dance, mathematics enhances beauty and adds beauty to performance and analysis. It is indispensable in business, economics, politics and population dynamics. It is used in information theory and signal processing, for security coding and decoding, optimization, game theory and even for recreation. The list goes on.

There are visual patterns and time-ordering patterns. Patterns of repetition, cycles and discrete countable objects all exist and work together in the physical domain of the universe. No matter what is behind it, our brains are part of it. They are highly organized groups of 10 billion cells that exchange signals in an orderly manner to function in different ways, organizing, storing, retrieving and communicating information.

Certain specific brain cells are responsible for recognizing lines that lean in certain ways and cross each other at different angles. By putting these shapes and lines together, we each construct our own unique map of our world. It is a giant leap from those primordial forms to comparisons that describe the behavior of an electron around a black hole.

Researchers have discovered that the forms that newborns see in the earliest days of life affect how the brain develops. This not only means that math is stuck in our brains, but also that these earliest perceptions play a role in our cultural development and help us to learn more about our environment.

There are many numerical patterns, such as the non-repeating, infinite digits of pi that seem to have no meaning, while others, such as the wavelengths of light emitted by excited atoms, have led to a deeper understanding of the laws of nature.

The types of patterns that mathematics describes are just as diverse and variable as nature itself, but math goes beyond the physical and connects with the deepest part of the abstract brain. Many mathematical structures were conceived and studied in the mind before examples were found in nature. There are undoubtedly many more.

Richard Brill is a retired professor of science at Honolulu Community College. His column is on the first and third Friday of the month. Email questions and comments to [email protected]

