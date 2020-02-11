Advertisement

Updated 6:19 PM

The “Local Matters” and “Farm to Table” mottos may seem like marketing buzz words, but for those of us who work daily to create a food-resistant future for Hawaii, these words are our core.

It is encouraging to hear that state leaders are expressing a greater willingness to invest in local agricultural efforts, but creating positive change requires investment – such as the inter-country transport of goods.

Currently, Young Brothers, LLC (YB) is requesting approval from the State Public Utilities Commission to increase shipping costs. As a third-generation livestock farmer and supplier of livestock for sustainable food, I support YB’s proposal. I want to ensure that quality services always take place on the pier, and it is imperative that YB provide a reliable atmosphere for our working relationship now and in the future.

For years I have negotiated the sale and shipment of livestock. Animal welfare is of the utmost importance for me and my company. That is why employees and equipment in our industry must perform at the highest level. To achieve this, the livestock industry and our international shipping company must be able to compromise.

Hawaii Meats works with more than 100 ranchers throughout the state and we depend on weekly transfers. Hawaii collectively has around 1,300 ranches with a range of 80,000 to 100,000 cattle throughout the island. The estimated value of the state’s livestock industry is more than $ 68 million annually. Land is essential to insure livestock with grass, so it is no surprise that almost 60% of state cattle are raised on Big Island.

Moving cattle within our state is crucial for our business and for our value system for providing local food to local families. YB has been a great partner for Hawaii Meats and plays an important role in improving our food security and helping our farming community grow.

As cattle farmers, our values ​​extend to how we raise animals and how they are treated far beyond the pasture. It is our responsibility to ensure good management practices for the transport of livestock. If we are committed to providing the best food for our local families, we must do everything we can to keep our local animals healthy and thriving on the islands.

The impact of animal health and welfare depends on the components of animal transport. We have worked closely with YB over the years to prepare best practices for transportation, including how to handle animals before and after transportation.

It is imperative to minimize stress in animals when handling it during the loading and unloading process. Transporting live loads of cattle is much different than static freight. Responsible animal transport companies play an important role in ensuring that animals reach their destination safely.

YB has indicated that the tariff increase is needed to invest in ramps, lifts, hustlers, improvements to ships and ports. Although a tariff increase is unfavorable, intra-state transport is crucial for our livestock farms. To do good business, we have to invest in it. We must work together to find solutions for improving the local livestock industry. Investing in facility design for better transport procedures is a major step in the right direction.

Robert Farias is co-founder of Hawaii Meats.

