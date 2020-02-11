Advertisement

Whether it is for work or pleasure, a conference is usually a cross between the hectic first day of school and an endurance challenge – choosing and interested sessions that interest you while having difficulty staying awake during parts of the program that don’t.

If a fixed schedule of presentations and panels with an uncomfortable mix of experts and sponsors does not appeal to you, look for an “unconference”.

Admittedly, the opposite of a conference would probably be a lazy afternoon on the beach. Instead, an “unconference” takes the best part of a collection of like-minded people and throws the rest away.

What current sessions does the unconference program consist of? That is decided on the spot by those present, usually during the morning coffee. If everyone votes for a session about virtual reality or homelessness or squirrels, it goes up on the board.

Of course squirrels are unlikely to take first place at a meeting of software developers, but stranger things have happened.

Who is speaking? Everyone, everyone, possibly even you. Conferences often prohibit PowerPoint presentations and usually prohibit sponsor heights, leaving most sessions open for focused and constructive conversations. A leader in the industry can lead the group, but tinkering with a weekend that randomly appears in the audience is perhaps the star of the hour.

Onconferences have been around for two decades and are most common in the technological space. FooCamps, organized by technology publisher O’Reilly Media, has strengthened the trend in California. And Hawaii has also seen a number of conferences focused on technology, education, sustainability and even government services.

If you want to experience the crowdsourced energy of a conference, there are two that are worth watching.

Later this month, Unvoxxed Hawaii will be held in Honolulu. Previously the LavaOne technology conference, it is now connected to the worldwide Voxxed event series, from Europe to Singapore.

While LavaOne was intensively focused on Java programming, Unvoxxed Hawaii embraces the unconference model.

“That offers the opportunity to talk about anything – hardcore, low-level topics or soft topics or a programming language or framework,” said organizer Chris Thalinger. “We invite some international speakers and people from well-known companies, but those present decide on the content.”

Thalinger, who worked for tech giants Sun and Oracle prior to his current software engineering position at Twitter, brings in friends from companies as well as companies such as Google, Red Hat and IBM.

Like many people who call Hawaii home, Thalinger is motivated by the ability to show the islands as a place where real technical work and innovation takes place.

“Hawaii people work harder than anyone because the cost of living is so high,” he said. “The fact that it is a beautiful environment does not mean that people do not work hard.”

“My main motivation is to help Hawaii people get more IT jobs,” he added. “In my opinion, remote IT tasks are perfect for Hawaii, so I wanted to put Hawaii more on the map.”

Thalinger said he expects that the Unvoxxed Hawaii attendee mix will be half from Hawaii and half out of state, but that the greatest benefits will be for the locals.

“They will get much more out of it,” he said. “It’s all about inspiration, and successful international engineers or speakers always encourage people to be more active and creative. … That’s what I hope will happen. “

Unvoxxed Hawaii takes place from February 24-25 in the Sandbox of the entrepreneur in Kakaako.

For teachers and educators, the 808 Unconference is now the place to be next month. Set up on March 28 at the Hahaione Elementary School, topics can include anything but in recent years include ed tech, project-based learning, teacher leadership and student agency.

But if someone suggests squirrels, they have my vote.

Ryan Ozawa is communications director of the local technology company Hawaii Information Service and manages HawaiiTech.com and HawaiiCal.com for local technical news and events. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter on @hawaii.

