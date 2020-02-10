Advertisement

New Delhi: Combating child malnutrition is one of the main priorities of the Modi government, but it appears that two different government wings are not on the same page about the means needed to combat malnutrition.

The Department of Women’s and Children’s Development (WCD) had requested additional funds from the 15th Finance Commission for its Supplementary Nutrition Program (SNP). The program is aimed at children aged 0 to 6 years, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. The commission agreed and recommended a food grant of Rs 7 735 crore for the 2020-21 financial year.

In its interim report, the Commission also said that the problem needed to be addressed and that even a delay of one year could adversely affect the country’s future human capital.

However, the Ministry of Finance has rejected the Commission’s recommendation on the grounds that the government is already operating the multisectoral Poshan Abhiyan, for which Rs 9,046 crore are planned for three years between 2017 and 18 Rs.

The Treasury Department has stated that any other additional grant will double.

An official from the Ministry of Finance confirmed the move: “The Commission has recommended a sectoral subsidy for nutrition with some performance features. We have not accepted the sectoral grant for nutrition. We already have the Poshan scheme. We finance it. We think it will double. ”

The official added that an additional grant was “premature”. “We asked them to reconsider,” said the official.

The Poshan mission

The Poshan Mission, formerly called the National Nutrition Mission, is a multi-government initiative led by the WCD Ministry. It was created to temporarily improve the nutritional status of children aged 0 to 6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and nursing mothers within three years.

The Modi cabinet approved the mission in December 2017. The aim of the program is to create synergies, ensure better surveillance, issue warnings for timely action, and encourage States / UTs to achieve their goals.

According to government sources, the WCD Ministry has yet to receive a call for its future course given the rejection by the Treasury.

The Commission justified the need for the grant because, despite the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Program, there had been no adequate improvement in children’s nutritional levels for several decades.

According to the Global Hunger Index, India’s rank has dropped from 93 in 2015 to 102 in 2019 from 117 qualified countries.

What had the WCD Ministry asked the 15th Finance Commission to do?

According to the SNP, the cost standard for children aged 6 to 72 months is currently 8 rupees per day per child. For severely malnourished children it is 12 rupees per day per child and for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers it is 9.50 rupees per day and woman.

The WCD ministry informed the Commission that these cost standards were set in 2017 and were below the ministry’s recommendations. “Taking into account the cost indexation and the need for attachment, the ministry has asked the Commission to provide an additional 50 percent over the 2017 standards,” the interim report said.

Accordingly, the Commission provided an additional 3 rupees per day for all children and pregnant women and nursing mothers registered in the Anganwadi centers in all states.

The Commission also stated that these grants are not intended to replace either the state or the union share and are additional.

“These grants should be released in two installments. The first should take place by May 2020 together with the Union’s share in the nutritional CSS. The second installment should be released after the first installment of all food grants (including government stake) that a state has received has been effectively exhausted, ”the financial panel said in its report.

