common wants people to get out Jay-ZI am back to reveal that he did NOT protest the Super Bowl. Instead, focus on the real good that he does to help his church.

We got Wednesday in LAX together and asked why he believed that some critics would take Hova’s explanation for sitting on Sunday with them Beyonce and Blue ivy – During the national anthem. He says it was absolute NO protest … quiet or different.

Common tells us that Jay is stuck between a rock and a hard place because it is clear that he will never please the masses. But he gives advice to those who want to shade Jay – the man’s work speaks for itself.

He says it should be clear that the rapper / mogul has good intentions due to his efforts. For example, Jay’s Roc Nation has produced one of the most diverse groups of artists list in the Super Bowl. It is also part of passionate effort call for prison reform for deadly violence in Mississippi.

These are just the things that are known to the public – Common says there is a lot more to what Jay is doing out of the limelight … and so he’s willing to take his word for what he wasn’t take a stand,

