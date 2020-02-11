Advertisement

The Community Shield will move away from Wembley in 2021 due to the European Women’s Championship.

PA news agency believes the Football Association is currently discussing the move of the traditional opening game in the men’s club season from Wembley to London and possibly outside of London.

The 16-person women’s tournament takes place from July 7th to August 1st, with Wembley hosting the final.

It is assumed that the Community Shield will not be relocated outside of England, as some countries have chosen to play their equivalent game abroad.

The game, which was known as the Charity Shield until 2002, has traditionally been played at Wembley since 1974 – except when the National Stadium was rebuilt and in 2012 when the showpiece was held at Villa Park due to the Olympic Games.

The current defending champions are Manchester City, who won on penalties against league leaders Liverpool in August 2019.

