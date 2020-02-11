Advertisement

Some areas may experience travel breaks this morning as the weather conditions are tricky.

Met Éireann says the west and north will be worst affected, but a status yellow, snow, and ice warning is in place for the whole country.

It will stay in place until midnight and it will likely snow heavier during the day, especially in the west and north.

In the counties of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry there is a wind warning with a yellow status.

This warning applies until 8pm tonight.

Around 3,000 households and companies are without electricity this morning due to strong winds.

According to the ESB, most power outages affected the areas in Donegal and the northwest where gusts of up to 130 km / h were recorded yesterday.

It is said that the crews have gone out since the first light to restore the power supply.

“Temperatures have dropped to zero and -1 ° C in one or two places overnight, so there are some icy conditions right now across the country,” said Cathal Nolan of the Irish Weather Channel.

“This is especially true for untreated areas, especially country roads.

“There are certainly some ice spots that have developed, so be careful when you’re out in the country this morning.”

Commuters are warned that there will be occasional travel interruptions.

“Conditions this morning are likely to be pretty bad this morning as there have been a number of snowfalls across the country over the past night.

“This snow is expected to continue in parts of the country until this morning and this afternoon.

“Predominantly through parts of Connacht and Nordwest-Ulster, but we cannot rule out that there are also isolated parts of snow in the central plateau and in the interior of Münster,” said Nolan.

Drivers have been warned to drive carefully on many icy roads.

When you drive, remember … It takes longer to stop a vehicle in the snow or on icy roads. Slow down and add extra distance between yourself and the vehicle in front.

Keep an eye out for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

Keep your windows free of snow while driving.

Maneuver carefully; Avoid heavy braking, accelerating or steering, as this can lead to skidding.

Use the highest possible gear to reduce engine speed as this will help prevent the wheels from spinning.

When driving downhill, especially through a series of turns, choose a low gear as early as possible and let the brake pedal slow you down gently.

