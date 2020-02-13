It’s only February, but so much happened in the first month of 2020 that people say they have had enough bad news all year round. From concerns about a third world war, the international coronavirus outbreak, Megxit and the unexpected death of Kobe Bryant, January brought a lot of stressful news into people’s feeds. Those memes about the feeling of being exhausted by 2020 describe something real: compassion fatigue.

“The last few weeks have been really awful,” says psychotherapist Dr. Susanne Babbel on Bustle. “People I haven’t seen for a long time would call and say,” I have to check in. “

Compassion fatigue is often defined as a general state of physical and mental exhaustion caused by constant exposure to other people’s trauma. It is often experienced by caregivers, caregivers, doctors and others who deal with trauma on a daily basis. Symptoms include feelings of hopelessness, insomnia, and nightmares caused by the stress associated with hearing or seeing painful situations over and over again.

Pain increases the feeling that time is stuck.

Babbel says that in the 20 years she has been practicing, she has noticed more clients describing signs of compassion fatigue. Every year there is a particularly bad year. As we hear 24/7 about humanitarian crises, climate change and declining global security – where reading news was a limited part of someone’s day 20 years ago – people of different backgrounds and ages can also suffer from compassion fatigue. “People are now more aware (of bad news),” says Babbel.

Babbel started researching compassion fatigue after feeling it herself during a training as a therapist. Her research made her realize how almost everyone can experience compassion fatigue. “It can really be everywhere and in everyone,” Babbel says, “if people talked about loss … or traumatic situations for other people, they would not only feel empathy, but internalize their stress and get similar symptoms.”

Babbel says those memes that ask if “2020 has other months or is it just January?” Describe a specific effect of this condition: the feeling that time is moving at an icy pace is linked to both direct and indirect trauma or stress. “If we stay with the worries and the hopelessness and the helplessness, it can feel as if time does not stop,” Babbel says. “Pain increases that feeling of being stuck.”

To combat compassion, Babbel trains its clients to do mindfulness exercises. Even a few minutes of meditation or silence a day can help combat the symptoms. “It can help people to be aware of what they feel physically and emotionally,” she says, “get the intensity out and feel calm again.”

Apart from that, Babbel recommends taking breaks to consume stressful news. She also recommends talking to friends through traumatic stories. Isolating the moment between a painful stimulus and a response to help people become more aware of what triggers them, she says. “At that moment … we can connect with our emotions,” she says. “Be your own observer.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help with mental health problems, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website or call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). For references to confidential treatment, visit the Drug Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). In case of emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911.