The competition office has outlined its vision for the next four years and details how it intends to improve various sectors, including telecommunications.

The office says it plans to take timely action on matters that are important to Canadians by using all the tools at its disposal.

“We will take timely and evidence-based enforcement action against harmful mergers, abuse of market power, cartels, and fraudulent marketing practices,” the office wrote in its report.

The report states that enforcement efforts will focus on industries that are important to Canadians, including online marketing and the telecommunications industry.

In addition, the office says it will seize opportunities to promote competition and innovation in areas that matter to Canadians. It will provide advice to regulators and policy makers on how to promote competition and innovation.

“We will maximize the impact of our work by focusing advocacy on markets that are important to Canadians and may be hampered by a lack of competitive strength. This will include telecommunications markets and other sectors where there are likely to be competitive measures, ”the report said.

Matthew Boswell, the competition commissioner, is confident that the office can achieve lower prices, more choice and more innovation in all areas of the digital economy.

Source: Competition office

