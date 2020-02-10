Advertisement

With three open spaces for 2020, we play the role of Scott Satterfield in finding players to meet the needs of the Louisville football field.

Scott Satterfield and the Louisville football program have put together a great recruitment class in their first full cycle since the acquisition as head coach in December 2018.

During the Early Signing Period, the cards signed 25 players, 15 of which were registered early and will follow Spring Practice later this month, led by several fully American junior college players and four-star linebacker Kameron Wilson and four-star attacking lineman Luke Kandra.

With three or four scholarships left, Louisville used the late signing period to continue with the 2021 class, keeping an eye on the graduate transfer and the transfer market. Scott Satterfield has pointed out on several occasions the need to add more players to positions in the line of defense, secondary and possibly at linebacker.

Knowing that there are still places left, we do our best to play the role of head coach Scott Satterfield and to complete the selection for the Louisville football program for 2020.

As with the publication of our list of graduate transfer options that are worth pursuing, none of these players are reported as targets for the cards. Instead, when we took the ‘final decisions’, we looked at fit, need and fit, both in the short and long term.

Satterfield and company can look at the transfer portal for graduate transfers and sit-out transfers, while also looking at possible juco transfers and high school recruits who are able to qualify late.

Without further delay, let’s look at the available transfer portal and players and fill in the remaining three places for the cards.

