Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone, the inventor of Stardew Valley, has confirmed on Twitter that he is currently working on “a few new projects” related to Stardew Valley, but has also asked that people are not “overplayed”.

Barone replied to Twitter user @ TtHGEQQwG6mduA2, confirming that one of the projects is in the Stardew Valley world, but is not an agricultural game. He is “not 100% sure” of the world the other project is playing in, but says it will be connected to Stardew Valley in some way.

Shortly after Barone mentioned that two new projects were in the works, he also sent a tweet that reads “I see (the original tweet) explode and articles come out, etc. …. I just ask that you are not overplayed at this point. “

“I want to avoid too much hype or speculation,” continued Barone. “I just want to do everything that is taken for granted without too much pressure or expectation.”

Barone ended his tweet thread with “I’m not on my way to the next indie hit, I just want to make another game that I enjoy and that I’m happy with.” And to share some of my art and ideas with the world. If it gets popular I’ll be happy, but it’s not my focus. “

Stardew Valley was first released on PC on February 26, 2016 and passed the “1 million copies sold” milestone just two months after its launch. It has since been ported to Mac, Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and even certain Tesla vehicles.

The game follows the story of a player who is stuck in a dead end in the office and wants to find meaning in life. When the player realizes that his deceased grandfather left his farm in his will, he escapes from the city and moves to the Stardew Valley.

However, the game isn’t just about agriculture. Players can also raise animals, build special buildings, craft handicrafts, mine, donate to the museum, uncover hidden areas, discover secrets, battle through hordes of monsters, improve the city, make friends, and even find love for them ,

