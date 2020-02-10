Advertisement

Iconic Janet Jackson will perform at Rogers Arena in Vancouver this August.

Francois Nel / GETTY

The legendary Janet Jackson – Miss Jackson if you’re angry – will bring her Black Diamond World Tour to Vancouver in August.

Advertisement

The tour will include a brand new production, new music from their upcoming album Black Diamond and of course a steady stream of the biggest hits.

Jackson’s outing begins when their legendary Rhythm Nation celebrated its 30th anniversary in 1814 in September 2019.

The Black Diamond Tour will begin in Miami in late June and make its way through the United States and Canada. The European data will be announced at a later date.

Jackson, who is also the sister of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, is one of the most influential figures in pop history and dance by American Music with two Grammy Awards, two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination alongside dozens Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Jackson will perform at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 22, 2020. Tickets are available this Thursday through LiveNation.

[email protected]

twitter.com/stephanie_ip

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAwaNWGLM0c [/ embed]

Advertisement