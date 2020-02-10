Advertisement

Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine performs at LA Rising at the LA Memorial Coliseum on July 30, 2011 in Los Angeles.

Anger against the machine Public Service Announcement Tour with Run the Jewels

When: May 1st, 7 p.m.

Where: Pacific Coliseum, 100 N Renfrew St.

Tickets and information: February 13, 11 a.m. at Ticketleader.de

Rage Against the Machine is on the public service announcement tour. It is the first time that the L.A. quartet, founded in 1991, have been touring together since 2011. The band reported their second reunion in November 2019 with two appearances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and other engagements.

The seven-month tour begins on March 26 in El Paso, Texas and ends on September 12 in Vienna, Austria. Tickets for the date of May 1st in Vancouver will be available from February 13th at 11am on Ticketleader.de.

Last November there were rumors of a tour by singer Zack de la Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk. The band denied that this was the case.

In line with RATM’s longstanding collaboration with progressive charities and activist organizations, the tour includes numerous initiatives, including donations for tickets, volunteers and bands.

The band has announced that 100 percent of all revenue from concerts in El Paso, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Phoenix, Arizona will be used for immigrant rights. Texas, Arizona and New Mexico are all states with large Hispanic populations and are at the forefront of the border wall debate.

The opening act for most tour dates is the rap duo Run the Jewels. The duo of El-P and killer Mike released a new album in 2020 that continues the series of critically acclaimed releases.

