TORONTO –

A doctor from Illinois admitted in a suicide letter that he went against the wishes of the parents and may not have vaccinated their children, the local police said.

In response, Cook County health officials have sent a message to former patients of the late pediatrician Dr. Van Koinis, according to WGN-TV in Chicago.

Allegedly, his note mentioned how he felt “terrible regret” about the way he had dealt with affairs over the past decade, Sher County told Tom Cook at the outlet.

The police suggested that he may have forged vaccination documents to deceive unsuspecting parents.

It is unclear how many patients were affected because Koini’s records were incomplete and in disorder. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that he had had a license to practice medicine since 1991 and was mainly concerned with patients in the southwestern side of Chicago.

Sheriff Dart told the newspaper that he had been “tortured” by the doctor’s case, whose note stated that he had been “averse” to vaccinations and “regretted his behavior with vaccinations.”

The Sheriff’s Office of Cook County also stated that former patients are strongly encouraged to consult their current doctors to see if all their previous vaccinations have actually been carried out.

In a statement to WGN-TV, OSF HealthCare, the healthcare network related to Koinis practice, stated that he had been an “independent physician in private practice” and that they would fully cooperate with the police upon contact.

Over the past few months, police have investigated Koinis, who died on September 10 of a self-inflicted bullet wound.

The anti-vaccination movement was fueled by the now disproved and widely discredited article that wrongly and unfounded suggested that vaccinations were somehow linked to autism in children. The Lancet, who published the article, later withdrew the piece that triggered the anti-vax movement in Canada and the United States.