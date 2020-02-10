Advertisement

Congress has also announced nationwide excitement on the subject.

New Delhi: A day has passed for the Delhi assembly’s election results and the battle for Bihar has begun. The opposition led by Congress is in full swing on the issue of SC / ST quotas in Parliament and outside the Assembly. While former Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed there was a large conspiracy to deprive the rights of disadvantaged sections, the government said Lok Sabha was not a party to the Supreme Court ruling that states were not required to do so To grant quotas appointments and promotions.

The SC / ST question also forced NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party to take a stand. His chief Chirag Paswan said the government should intervene immediately and include the issue of reservations in the ninth schedule so that no one can approach the party

Supreme Court on these issues.

The reservation issue is likely to be an important issue for the Bihar Assembly polls later this year. It should be remembered that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s reservation was one of the reasons for the NDA’s defeat in Bihar in 2015.

The day started with the opposition parties’ attacks on the government in Lok Sabha. The center failed to defend the reservation system. The opposition initially tried to raise the issue during Question Time, but was given time by speaker Om Birla to speak at zero hour when Congress Chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamul Congress Kalyan Banerjee said There has been a watering down in SC / ST reservations since Narendra Modi’s takeover.

In Rajya Sabha, opposition parties asked the government to file a motion with the Supreme Court to review their decision on job and promotion reservations for SC / ST, and they left the house on the matter.

Congressmen later shouted slogans: “Modi Sarkar Hai Hai, Modi government shame, shame!”

CPI (M) member A.M. Ariff said the government should file a review request, while LJP MP Chirag Paswan said the government should intervene immediately and include the issue of reservations in the ninth schedule.

Mr. Gandhi later told the media outside the house that it was in the “DNA of the BJP and RSS” to try to clear reservations and that “a major conspiracy was underway” to eradicate the rights of the disadvantaged sections. “We will not allow reservations to be lifted no matter how Modiji or Mohan Bhagwat dream of it,” he said.

In response to the opposition’s indictment, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot said the court decision referred to a decision by the previous Congress government in Uttarakhand in 2012 and said the center was for quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs committed and committed. He said the center had not been asked to file an affidavit and said that the issue was being discussed at the “top level” by the government and that “reasonable steps” were being taken.

The Supreme Court has ruled that states are not required to make reservations for appointments and that there is no fundamental right to claim quotas for promotions.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh accused Congress of politicizing the matter. “I accuse Congress of politicizing this sensitive issue,” he said.

The congress, which affected the government badly, said it would make a preferential motion against Mr. Gehlot for misleading Parliament about the position of the congress. “The BJP has proven its authenticity by guaranteeing reservations for SC / ST and OBCs. The Uttarakhand government’s position before the Supreme Court that there is no fundamental right to make reservations in public office is a signal of danger. Congress will fight against such an unconstitutional stance. “CWX Secretary General (Organization) K.C. Venugopal said.

