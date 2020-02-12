Advertisement

A file photo of supporters of the Congress. | Photo: Suraj Singh Bisht

New Delhi: Just like last time, Congress closed another gap in the Delhi general election. But despite the extent of his loss, he managed to spoil the game on eight seats in the 70-person assembly.

When the dust had settled in the final vote, it emerged that the winner AAP and the challenger BJP suffered a defeat in two and six seats, respectively, because the Congress asked for more than the profit margin.

On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP returned to power in Delhi with a resounding triumph, winning 62 seats. The BJP won the remaining 8.

However, AAP could have won two more seats – Laxmi Nagar and Gandhi Nagar – if Congress hadn’t made a dent. In these two seats, Congress has torn away the crucial votes that AAP needs to win.

In the Laxmi Nagar constituency, incumbent AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi was beaten by BJP’s Abhay Verma with only 880 votes. The congress, which was in third place here, achieved significantly more than the winning streak with 4,872 votes.

Similarly, BJP’s Anil Bajpai, a former AAP MLA, retained Gandhi Nagar constituency by defeating AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary with over 6,000 votes, while seasoned congress chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely took third place with 21,913 votes.

AAP’s Manish Sisodia, who was deputy prime minister before the elections, had also shaved due to the Patparganj Congress. Sisodia was involved in a duel with BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi, winning 3,207. Both the congress and the BSP secured 2,802 and 676 votes in this place and could have played a spoiler together.

Greater loss for BJP

However, the Congress cost the BJP more than the AAP.

After a bitter, intense campaign against non-local issues, the BJP, led by Amit Shah, suffered defeat in Chhatarpur, Bijwasan, Adarsh ​​Nagar, Bawana, Kasturba Nagar and Krishna Nagar due to the congress.

In Bijwasan, Sat Prakash Rana received 56,518 votes from BJP, but lost to Bhupinder Singh Joon from AAP, which received 57,271 votes. Congress candidate Parveen Rana received 5,937 votes.

Of the seats where Congress played a role in choosing the winner, this was the one with the least margin.

The largest gap among these seats was in Bawana, where the profit margin was 5.83 percentage points (11,526 votes), while the congressional candidate won 6.47 percent of the vote.

Similarly, the margins in Adarsh ​​Nagar, Chhatarpur, Krishna Nagar and Kasturba Nagar were 1.6, 2.63, 2.72 and 3.45 percentage points, respectively, while Congress’s share of the vote was 9.65 percent, 2 , 74 percent, 3.46 percent and 3.46 percent were 21.42 percent.

The GNP results

In 2008, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj party had elected two candidates to the Delhi Assembly and was runner-up in five seats. In this election, the BSP lost deposits in all of the mandates it disputed.

However, the party managed to record a surprise in the Badarpur constituency, where it won third place with 5.45 percent (10,436 votes) and a decisive gap between the winner (Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from BJP) and the second place ( Ram Singh Netaji from AAP).

