Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi said on Sunday, a day after most exit polls predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal, that the Aam Aadmi party could have held parliamentary elections in Delhi to defeat the BJP.

Tulsi’s comments follow predictions that almost all polls would have shown that the great old party of Indian politics, which once ruled the state capital for 15 years in a row, would have fewer than five seats in the 1970s – General Assembly after polling results Were announced in 2020.

“Congress appears to have sacrificed to prevent the split of votes that would have resulted in a victory for BJP. If Congress had used violence equally in the election campaign process, this would have resulted in the BJP winning, ”Tulsi was quoted by the ANI news agency.

Several poll analysts often argue that the AAP’s appeal now extends to what has traditionally been thought to be the electoral bench of Congress – the poor and the Muslim community. A split of these votes between the AAP and Congress could benefit the BJP, it was often said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also approved the AAP on Sunday, saying that a win for the party in Delhi was a win for the development agenda.

“If Kejriwal wins, it will be a victory for the development agenda,” Chowdhury told ANI.

However, he said Congress had “vigorously fought this election,” which contradicts the suggestion that the AAP party may have deliberately trod the ground to defeat the BJP.

The congressional chairman added that the local agenda ends with the party’s defeat if the BJP loses the Delhi elections.

“BJP brought all of its leaders here and shouted” Shaheen Bagh. “On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal kept saying” Mohalla Clinic “and also talked about other work. Congress tried to get the message across that while the former CM Shiela Dixit was in office there was long-term development in Delhi, ”he added.

All exit elections predicted a two-thirds majority for Kejriwal’s AAP, some even a three-fourths majority. They projected a series of 2 to 26 seats for the BJP.

The AAP had a landslide victory in 2015 and received 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP had won three seats while Congress had not opened its account.

