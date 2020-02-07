Advertisement

He said such steps were not good for democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

SRINAGAR: Congress and several other opposition parties have regretted the decision by the government of Jammu and Kashmir to insult the two former prime ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, with the strict Public Security Act (PSA), regarding normality in the Union Territory (UT ).

“You have been detained for the past six months. During this time, neither Omar Abdullah nor Mehbooba Mufti did anything – not even made a statement – which could lead to problems with law and order. Punishing them with wrong terms and suspicion is a violation of the law and a murder of democracy, ”said Justice Minister (retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC).

The leader of the KPI (M), Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, asked: “Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah, both inside and outside Parliament, have claimed that the Kashmir Valley is calm and peaceful. But if so, why are our leaders still in prison? “

He said the detention of Mr. Abdullah, Ms. Mufti and two other leading politicians such as Ali Muhammad Sagar and Muhammad Sartaj Madni under the PSA was “unfortunate and shocking”. He said such moves are not good for democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, and that “making false claims will further alienate people in the valley, who will definitely ask if it is a sign of normalcy to draconian leaders.” book.”

