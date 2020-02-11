Advertisement

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, is on the verge of sitting on the political fringes of Delhi after failing to win a single seat in the general election this year.

The anger was palpable in the sharp criticism of their leaders, which ranged from being separated from the grassroots to delaying decision-making.

“We greet the mandate of the Delhi people with humility and bowed heads. We are now more determined to revive Congress from the grassroots, ”party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said at a press conference after the trends in vote counting showed Congress to be staring at a duck in Delhi again.

“It is a new realization for us. The loss is not a disappointment for us, it has made us more determined,” added Surjewala.

A fluctuating election campaign, a leadership crisis and excessive dependence on heritage seemed to be the reasons for the party’s dark show. There was a nostalgic poll campaign in Delhi that focused on the development that former Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit had undertaken during her 15-year tenure as Prime Minister and that did not delight voters.

As trends emerged, criticism of the Delhi section of Congress grew in importance, and many politicians called for “action” rather than introspection.

Congressman Jaiveer Shergill suggested that the party should avoid justifying the defeat, finding happiness in the BJP’s defeat, and saying that gains and losses in elections are cyclical.

Party MP Pratap Singh Bajwa said those who oppose the BJP’s divisive policies have the option of either the AAP or Congress, and they opted for the former.

“One thing is certain that all parties win the state elections, it’s because of a leader. If people trust the leader, that party wins. The BJP never had a face in Delhi. Congress needs to bring an educated young face (in Delhi) to the future and keep working hard, ”he said.

That the party lacked the will to fight became evident on the day on which the leading politicians had refused to contest the elections. The reasons they gave were unwillingness and lack of time for the election campaign.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi convened all senior politicians in mid-January and asked them to hold parliamentary elections, but only a few agreed.

The party also ran a lackluster campaign. While the Congress President skipped the campaign for health reasons, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke before a few rallies at the end of the campaign period.

“AICC and our Delhi department decided to redesign the party from scratch. And bring a newer, fresher tour and give them the opportunity to attend the party, ”said Surjewala on Tuesday. The head of the Delhi Congress, Subhash Chopra, and the party executive, Kirti Azad, said the party was down, but not down. “You will see our strength in the Delhi local elections two years later,” said Azad.

The party reached 24.55 percent in Delhi in 2013. In 2015, it was reduced to 9.7 percent from 32.7 percent of the BJP and 54.34 percent of the AAP. However, it could not win a single seat in Delhi and the trend continued in these parliamentary elections. This year, the congressional vote share has dropped to a meager 4.26 percent. This is the lowest in Delhi.

