When the meeting’s election campaign ended on February 8, senior congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said his party would experience a surprise in Delhi, as was the case recently in neighboring Haryana.

“The surveys are only two days away. During the Haryana elections, some polls gave us only two seats, but we won 31 instead. This time this will happen again in Delhi, ”said Surjewala when he held a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Delhi on the last day of the advertisement.

Before the polls, Surjewala, spokesman for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) attacked both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling them “Jhooton Ki Sarkar” (government of the liars) and theirs Leader as “Jhoothon Ke Sardar” (head of the liars).

The congress under the former Prime Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, reduced CO2 emissions by 60% by converting a Crore diesel vehicle into CNG.

In conclusion, he said that people must now choose whether they want Dil walon ki sarkar (government with heart) that Congress can provide, or the AAP that wants “Dangal” (struggle), or the BJP that “Dange” wants (riots). “Whatever was developed in Delhi is subject to the 15-year rule of Dikshit and people in Delhi remember it,” said Surjewala.

The Congress Party has largely maintained the development under the 15-year rule of the former CM Sheila Dikshit as an election plank for this election season. It was only in the last phase of the campaign that former congressional president Rahul Gandhi proposed the BJP and urged people not to vote for a party that drew attention from real development and youth unemployment issues to “religious polarization”.

Later, Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi, who spoke two public gatherings the last two days, addressed speeches on local issues affecting AAP on poor roads, healthcare, and educational infrastructure.

While AAP and the BJP ran campaigns with high decibel values, the congress woke up a little late in the race, and only recently did its “star activists” come into play. The party has held back its campaign.

Older AICC leaders said the party went the “old school” way. The Delhi elections were never about religious speech or abuse of rivals. It wasn’t that high either. It’s about presenting your work, ”said a senior congress leader.

Despite complaints from some candidates that they did not receive the “necessary support” during the campaigns, Delhi PC Chacko told the party that the Delhi campaigns were “up to date”.

“The BJP went overboard because they are afraid and know that they have nothing to offer the people of Delhi. We started our campaigns at the right time and highlighted the right topics, ”said Chacko.

Out of a list of 40 high-ranking leaders, the Prime Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, the Secretary General of the All India Mahila Congress, Nagma, the Deputy of Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, the Haryana leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Shatrughan Sinha led the rally party candidates.

Rahul Gandhi has performed four public gatherings across the city in the past two days – Jangpura, Sangam Vihar, Kondli and Matia Mahal. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh made a speech before a public meeting at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi.

AICC leaders said that although the party’s interim president, Sonia Gandhi, was scheduled to host a “Maha rally” on February 5, the plan was dropped due to her poor health.

Tejaswi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who will make his debut in consultation with Congress in Delhi, campaigned for four of his party candidates in Palam, Uttam Nagar, Kirari and Burari.

Tarun Chugh, vice chairman of the BJP in Delhi, who also convenes the party’s election management committee, said: “Congress attacked the Prime Minister and made personal comments about him. I want to tell them that we have kept our promises when it comes to calling our government “jhoota”. “

The AAP did not respond to requests for comment.

