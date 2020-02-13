File photo of the Golden Temple in Amritsar | ANI photo

Amritsar: Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab welcomed the decision of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to ban the creation of TikTok videos in the Golden Temple districts.

Cabinet minister and high-level congressional leader Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa said there are several other places in Amritsar where young people could make TikTok videos. A place of worship cannot be “abused,” he said.

“The Golden Temple is a place of supreme faith, and doing such activities here not only means sacrilege, it also lowers the divine energy of that place,” he told ThePrint.

Daljit Singh Cheema, Secretary General of Akali Dal, said the SGPC was forced to take this step because people continued to make videos despite a ban within the complex.

“Clicking on pictures is fine. After all, people come from far away and want to take back a memory of the Golden Temple. But make videos about Punjabi songs in a place of worship where Kirtan is not acceptable, ”he added.

The SGPC, a leading Sikh religious group, had banned TikTok videos from Harmandar Sahib last week after a clip made by a girl in the temple went viral on social media.

Notice boards announcing the ban on TikTok have also been installed on the marble periphery of the Sikh shrine.

On Friday, Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar (chief priest) of Akal Takht – the top temporal body of the Sikhs – also said that the ban on cell phones in the Golden Temple must be “seriously considered” if visitors continue to click selfies and TikTok – record videos.

TikTok madness in the Golden Temple

Hundreds of videos created in the Golden Temple are available on TikTok. In many of them, visuals are overlaid with recitals Kirtan or other spiritual music.

Related videos made in Hindu religious places, including the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand and the Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu, are also available in the video app.

With TikTok, a short video platform, users can create videos of an original song or a recorded soundtrack. The company belongs to the China-based company ByteDance and has around 200 million users in India alone.

However, the SGPC is not impressed by the attention the Golden Temple receives on TikTok.

“Last year, three girls used the Golden Temple as the background and made a video dancing to a Punjabi number. They later apologized. But that didn’t deter other visitors. It pollutes the sanctity of this place and is unacceptable, ”said a“ sewadar ”(worker) who was on duty on the site of the Golden Temple.

“Sewadars”, who pay attention to visitors without headgear or with shoes, must now also prevent followers from taking selfies and videos in the temple complex.

However, MLA cultarian Singh Sandhwa of the Aam Aadmi Party said that instead of banning TikTok and selfies in the Golden Temple, the SGPC should focus on sensitizing visitors to the various pros and cons of the Sikh religion.

“It is easy to impose a ban if the SGPC has not fulfilled its duty to make visitors aware of the teachings of the Sikh religion,” he said.

No selfies outside the temple

Almost a month before TikTok was banned, a group of teenagers had destroyed the statues of folk dancers installed on Heritage Street that led to the Golden Temple.

Various Sikh bodies such as the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Shiromani Ragi Sabha (including the Kirtanis of the Golden Temple), Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, Shiromani Dhadi Sabha and Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar supported the nine youths who were arrested by Police for action.

The protests later forced Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to remove the statues.

These statues installed in 2016 served as selfie spots for visitors.

A pet project by the former government of Akali, Heritage Street, an 800-meter walk to the Golden Temple, was also embellished by the Ministry of Culture with statues by Maharaja Ranjit Singh and a memorial to those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Not only religious Sikh bodies, residents and shopkeepers near the temple also supported the removal of the statues.

“Folk dance and music must not mix with the history and religion of the Sikh, even if they are an integral part of the Punjabi culture. There are a hundred places in Amritsar where you can click a selfie. Why here? The Golden Temple is not a tourist place. It is a spiritual place, ”said Chandpuri Singh, a resident of Amritsar.

Rupinder Singh, a resident of Ludhiana who came to visit the Golden Temple said: “The government did the right thing by removing the statues. When you come to a religious place, the surroundings should contribute to your holiness. The dancing statues only confused the visitors. This is not a place to showcase culture. This can be done at other locations in the city. “

Rajinder Singh, a shopkeeper on Heritage Street, supported the move and said, “The location of the statues had encouraged youngsters to take TikTok videos outside the temple. Later they also started making clips in the temple. ”

Navjot Singh Randhawa, a former secretary of the Ministry of Culture who led the Heritage Street project, said the statues were installed precisely because people could click on pictures with them in the background. “But if you got the impression that the statues hurt religious feelings, moving them around was the right thing to do,” he told The Print.

