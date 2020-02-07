Advertisement

One day before the Delhi parliamentary elections, Shiv Sena praised Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister of Delhi, for the work done by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for what it called “municipal polarization” designated to collect votes and achieve power in Delhi.

“Narendra Modi and Amit Shah risked their lives in Delhi (polls) after losing Maharashtra and after a crushing defeat in Jharkhand. Nothing wrong if they want to win Delhi, but despite an army of 200 MPs, BJP-CMs and the entire Modi cabinet, Kejriwal seems to be having a hard time for everyone else, ”said Saamana, Shiv Sena’s editorial board member on Friday.

Delhi will vote on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

In the previous elections, AAP had won an overwhelming majority of 67 out of 70 seats. In contrast, the BJP, which sought a two-thirds majority, only won three seats.

The editorial praised the work of the Kejriwal government over the past five years. It added that while Kejriwal is seeking voting on public health, schooling, etc. work, “BJP leaders and their minister deal with the political mud battle between Hindus and Muslims.”

“Kejriwal is looking for votes based on the work done in five years. This is a new experiment in the country’s politics. This should be welcomed beyond the party lines. The voters in Delhi are intelligent, ”said the editorial in Sena Saamana mouthpiece.

The former BJP ally paid tribute to Kejriwal’s efforts in Delhi and hit the center to “create obstacles” for the AAP government.

“Even after limited power and despite regular obstacles created by the center, his (Kejriwal) work in education, health and public institutions is ideal,” said the Sena.

The Sena accused the BJP of calling the AAP Convenor “terrorist” and expressing “aversion” after reciting Hanuman Chalisa at an event in New Delhi.

“The BJP’s hatred of Kejriwal is so extreme that they don’t even like that he goes to a Hanuman temple and recites Hanuman Chalisa,” said the Sena, digging herself into the BJP in Saamana.

It added: “If he is (a terrorist), what is the center waiting for? You should act. Does the BJP want to suggest that 70% of Delhi voters voted for a terrorist in 2014? “

