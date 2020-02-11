Advertisement

A selective critical checklist of remarkable Tuesday TV:

The Conners (8 / 7c, ABC): In a rare case, the family sitcom goes live (on both coasts), with results from the New Hampshire primary folded into the storyline while the working class and politicians debate various Conners about the importance of voting . It is also the occasion for a surprising farewell party for Louise (Katey Sagal), which causes friction between Dan (John Goodman) and his daughters.

This is us (9 / 8c, NBC): Previous episodes revealed what “A Hell of a Week” it was for Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) – and now it’s Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) who made this mini-turn hand in trilogy to face her precarious relationship with husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) as she sets out for a retreat for parents of visually impaired children – not with Toby, but with her mother, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) has her head, including her recent diagnosis of “mild cognitive impairment.” As with her brothers and sisters, Kate’s current storyline echoes the past, including a long night of parenting for her beloved father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) when she was still his princess, and a gripping young-adult meeting with her fleeting friend, Mark (Austin Abrams). Justin Hartley directs the episode.

For life (10 / 9c, ABC): Rooting for the underdog is a long-standing TV tradition, but in this deeply compelling legal drama, prison lawyer Aaron Wallace (a powerful Nicholas Pinnock) looks more like a pit bull. Who could blame him? We first meet Aaron for nine years in a life sentence for false charges that have cost him his family and his livelihood. He holds a law degree and works on the freedom of his own and other prisoners, but he faces significant obstacles due to a broken, corrupt legal system. Because Life gets dramatic urgency because of Pinnock’s powerful portrayal of an impatient man who is not above the rules when the odds are stacked so heavily against him.

Cherish the day (10 / 9c, OWN): Designed as an anthology drama by Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar, When They See Us), this sexy eight-episode romance follows the scorching relationship of the spirited Gently James (Xosha Roquemore of The Mindy Project) and beaten app developer Evan Fisher (Alano Miller from Underground) over a five-year period. Each episode consists of a single day, including their first meeting because Gently brings back too many books to the library for her employer, a retired actress (the great Cicely Tyson, fortunately still at work). When Evan intervenes to help, sparks immediately fly away, despite class differences that threaten to tear them apart.

Within tuesday tv: Romance is in the air on ABCs mixed (9 / 8c) while Rainbow (Arica Himmel) is getting ready to go on her first date with Bryce (Luca Luhan), but her parents want to meet his people and they are not a good political mix; and also on blackish (9: 30/8: 30c), where Grandma Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) lovelorn Jack (Miles Brown) gives some outdated advice on how to get a girl, while Dre (Anthony Anderson) desperately tries to find a thoughtful person instead of only expensive, Valentine’s Day gift for Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) … In HBOs Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (9 / 8c), the report between more than lifelong Muhammed Ali and witty talk show host Dick Cavett offers a canvas for profiling the legendary boxer through clips from his 14 appearances on Cavett’s show between 1968 and 1979 … PBS’s Frontline goes in the Battle for Hong Kong (10 / 9c, check local listings on pbs.org), after five demonstrators participating in controversial pro-democracy rallies against the oppressive communist government of China.

