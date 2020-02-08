Advertisement

OTTAWA –

Call it the Iowa of the federal conservative leadership race.

Just as it is the first stop on its way to the US presidency, Nova Scotia was the setting for the debut group event of the 2020 Conservative Leadership Campaign on Saturday.

Marilyn Gladu, Rudy Husny, Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole and Rick Peterson each argued for the hundreds of Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives gathered for their annual convention in Halifax.

MacKay, from Nova Scotia, spent his 15 minutes with countless references to the history of the province and promised a conservative government with much more respect for the federation than the current liberals.

He seemed happy to be home after a bruising week in which his campaign was forced to control the damage, including closing a reporter asking about his social media attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Those questions came when MacKay said he wanted to run a more civilian campaign.

Yet he could not stand a shot on Saturday during Trudeau’s current trip to Africa, where MacKay said the prime minister was working on a “vanity project” to give Canada a seat on the UN Security Council.

Finding a balance between getting attention and not turning voters off is a challenge in a leadership race, said Dennis Matthews, a vice president of communications company Enterprise who previously led conservative advertising campaigns.

“All candidates here have to think about the final voter, and the image and brand that they are building – what does a mother think in the suburbs of it all? It’s not that they vote today, but they will eventually,” he said.

“And so how do you build something that can eventually attract such voters, realizing that conservative members are different from the public, that they will be more keen on sharp attacks? How do you get that balance? Turn right?”

It was a theme that O’Toole – who is also rooted in Nova Scotia from his university and time with the Royal Canadian Air Force – seemed to seize upon his remarks. Canadians want a government that keeps the country united, he said.

“Canadians won’t believe us if we don’t do that within our own party,” he said.

Gladu said the party will not win without a credible climate policy, but must also find a better balance between fiscal responsibility and social compassion, while defending everyone’s rights.

“In a big conservative party, that’s what we do,” she said.

MacKay and O’Toole are the only official candidates in the race so far who have met the first round of participation requirements – $ 25,000 and 1,000 signatures with people in 30 journeys in seven provinces and territories.

In total, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of $ 200,000, a refundable deposit of $ 100,000, and submit 3,000 signatures.

Saturday’s event was open to all potential candidates, provided they paid a fee of $ 1,000 to the Nova Scotia PC Party for costs.

Gladu and Peterson asked all attendees for help signing their nomination forms, but Peterson also seemed to endorse MacKay, suggesting that he would make MacKay his second choice on the ranked vote the party uses, and he hopes others will do the same.

For Husny, the event was his public debut as a potential contender. He is an old conservative organizer and executive of Quebec, but said the old ways of the party should be thrown overboard.

“Our economic message is great … but it’s not just about cutting,” he said. “It’s about smart spending, it’s about investment, that’s the message we have to tell the Canadians.”

Potential candidates have until the end of February to register for the leadership race, and party members will choose the new leader on June 27.

The MacKay campaign claims to have raised a total of $ 500,000 and they have submitted $ 125,000 to the party, as well as a further delivery of 1,000 signatures.

That means that he has reached the threshold to receive a copy of the party’s list of members, and can start directing himself to card-bearing conservatives to get their votes.

He does it with a team known for a pugilistic approach to politics, including Michael Diamond, one of the architects of Doug Ford’s victory in Ontario’s PC leadership.

Although O’Toole eventually gets the member list, he has access to another list: data that has been inflated by the previous online advocacy efforts of one of his senior campaign team members, Jeff Ballingall. His Proud campaigns in Canada and Ontario are known for their attention-grabbing approaches with the help of provocative images and videos.

There is a reason that both camps have hired heavy teams, Matthews said.

“If you look at O’Toole and Peter MacKay, they look a lot more similar at first sight than people would admit,” he said.

“You are attracted to finding a distinction between the two to win supporters, so you are going to walk this sharper, sharper path because there is a big prize at the end and people will fight hard for it.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

.

