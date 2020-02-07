Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden at a presidential campaign event in New Hampshire on February 5, 2020.

Spencer Platt / Getty

A conservative talk radio host accused former Vice President Joe Biden of being “defamatory” of Rush Limbaugh after Biden pointed out that earlier Limbaugh statements were racist.

Limbaugh was awarded the President’s Medal of Liberty on Tuesday during President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union. Biden recalled previous statements made by Limbaugh during his radio career at a CNN town hall event on Wednesday, suggesting that some of the statements were particularly derogatory to African-Americans.

“I have to say that’s defamatory,” Hewitt said on Thursday’s radio show, responding to Biden’s comments. “Rush Limbaugh has no racism. And attributing it to him is defamation.”

Limbaugh announced Monday that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Trump’s move to award the Medal of Freedom to the talk show host during the state of the Union the following day was unprecedented. In addition to Biden, the decision also sparked critics, some of whom believe that the conservative personality has a history of racist rhetoric.

Biden’s comments underscored sympathy for Limbaugh’s medical diagnosis while condemning his alleged racism.

“Look, Rush Limbaugh spent all his time in the air splitting people, shrinking people, talking about how, about blacks in a way, African Americans in a way that … definitely I feel bad, I sincerely mean that he is suffering from an incurable disease, “said Biden at the CNN event. “So, he has my empathy and empathy no matter what background he has.”

The former vice president also stated that he does not see Limbaugh as a worthy recipient of the medal, suggesting that he received it as part of a Trump political effort.

“The thought that he … will receive a medal that represents the highest honor that can be given to a civilian is, in my view, more an attempt to maintain your right political credentials than anything else.” Biden said. “I mean, if you read some of the things Rush said about people, their origins, their ethnicity, how he talks to them … I think he doesn’t understand the American code, decency, and honor.”

“But look, that’s Donald Trump,” said Biden.

Although Hewitt Bidens allegedly emphasized “defamatory” statements, the former vice president was by no means the first to accuse Limbaugh of racism, as the charge has been raised several times over the course of his decades of career.

Some controversial moments that have prompted critics to call Limbaugh “racist” are comparing NFL games to fighting “blood and blood” without weapons, defending his right to use a racist arc, and shooting a title on his radio show that is referenced to former President Barack Obama as “Barack the Magic Negro”.

Newsweek asked Biden to comment, but received no response in time for publication.

