David Reinert holds a large “Q” sign in line to see President Donald J. Trump at his rally on August 2, 2018. “Q” stands for QAnon, a conspiracy theoretic group that participated in the recent rallies was seen Rick Loomis | Getty Images about Bloomberg

How do you expose a conspiracy theory?

Let’s say that people believe that Israel carried out the September 11 attacks or that the moon landing was fake. Or that Kochgeld or Hillary Clinton or Pete Buttigieg were behind the Iowa fiasco, or that the corona virus came from a diabolical conspiracy by multinational corporations.

Conspiracy theorists tend to be emotionally caught up in their beliefs, which means that if you disagree with them, you can upset them. And if you can prove to them that they are wrong, you can make them angrier – and strengthen their commitment to their faith.

Social scientists have found that in some contexts, corrections actually backfire.

For example, if people still believe that the Affordable Care Act includes mortality tables, a correction can make them more secure that the law includes mortality tables.

One reason is that when people are told they are wrong, they immediately become on the defensive and work hard to defend their beliefs. Another reason is mere suspicion: why should anyone bother to deny this if it is not?

In addition to their emotional commitment to their beliefs, conspiracy theorists usually know a lot. You have studied the subject at hand. When it comes to the murder of John F. Kennedy, the moon landing, the September 11 attacks or the democratic caucuses in Iowa, there is a good chance that the conspiracy theorists have a lot of (obvious) evidence to support them theories. It is not easy to convince such people that they are full of nonsense.

If you’re looking for help, there are some helpful hints from recent research by Thomas Wood from Ohio State University and Ethan Porter from George Washington University. Wood and Porter studied the views of 10,100 people on 52 different topics and found that in certain cases it can really work to correct people’s wrong beliefs about the facts – for Democrats and Republicans alike.

For example, many Americans believe that the rate of abortion is increasing rapidly; that undocumented immigrants commit crimes more often than the general population; Teenage pregnancy is on the rise. that whites will soon be a minority in the United States; and that US taxes are the highest in the world. All of these beliefs are wrong.

After reading a factual correction to these questions, the respondents tended to believe this. This is also the case if their previous beliefs fit well with their political beliefs – and even if the correction suggests that their preferred political party is lying.

But Wood and Porter made sure to use corrections from generally trustworthy institutions that had no obvious political affiliation: the Congress Research Service, the Office of Labor Statistics, the Federal Office of Justice Statistics, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. People couldn’t just respond to the corrections by firing those who were responsible for them.

Although none of these corrections concerned conspiracy theories, the central finding offers a great lesson: a conspiracy theorist is likely to be very concerned with the source of an attempted refutation – perhaps even more than its content.

If Exxon says it didn’t conspire to suppress information about the risks of climate change, it’s not particularly credible. But if environmental organizations (like Sierra Club and Greenpeace) and other oil industry critics draw the line to defend prominent companies against certain allegations that are based on conspiracy theories, people could be moved. For those who want to refute such theories, it is important to find “surprising debunkers” – people who are not only trusted but also expected to be on the same page as those who adopt these theories.

Much of the work suggests that conspiracy theorists feel anxious and threatened, and notice a lack of control over their own lives. Finding patterns in seemingly random events helps to restore control, even or especially when the patterns seem to reveal some kind of conspiracy.

But when people get a sense of control, or even temporarily confirmed, they may be willing to agree that the supposed patterns are illusory.

There is a consequence. Conspiracy theorists are often members of a tribe with a common set of political, ethical, or religious beliefs. Wise debunkers initially suggest that they are part of the same tribe, or that they like and respect its members and agree on important issues with them. Such a gesture can make a big contribution to increasing susceptibility to what debunkers have to say.

However, there is a risk that some conspiracy theorists will only hear the conciliatory parts of what the debunkers are telling them and ignore the rest. But striving to show respect and find important things in common can open the mind, even among those who are strongly committed to unusual beliefs. – Bloomberg

