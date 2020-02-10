Advertisement

It also called on the center to work with opposition parties and states and to avoid the “politics of hate”.

Kolkata: Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal called on Monday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consult opposition parties on the country’s economic recovery.

It also called on the Center to work with opposition parties and states and to avoid the “politics of hate”. Referring to the Reserve Bank of India’s recent observations, the Trinamul Congress supremo also urged the center to address the economic plight.

Advertisement

Her message came after State Treasury Secretary Amit Mitra presented the last full budget of her second government to the State Assembly, which offered a series of Sops related to this year’s local and 2021 assembly elections.

“Everyone has to work together to improve the country’s poor economic situation. If necessary, involve the opposition parties in discussions about economic recovery. Whatever the RBI said is correct, ”said Ms. Banerjee.

She argued: “It is a sensitive matter. The center has to take care of the economy instead of pursuing a policy of hate. “

end of

Advertisement