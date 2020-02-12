Advertisement

According to a study, dogs can catch yawning from people regardless of whether they are familiar with the person. The authors of the thesis say their results question the idea that infectious yawning is a sign of mammalian empathy.

The authors of the paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B examined data from six existing studies with a total of 257 dogs. The experiments included seeing if dogs would intercept yawning from people who interacted with them – for example, by petting the animal – and others who ignored them.

Co-author Patrick Neilands, Ph.D. A student from the Clever Canine Labs of the Animal Minds research group at the University of New Zealand in Auckland told Newsweek that the study provides the first solid evidence that yawning is contagious in dogs, something that has so far not been found in any non-human mammal and chimpanzees ,

This suggests that infectious yawning is “evolutionarily ancient,” said Neilands.

The team set out to answer whether dogs catch yawning and whether this is affected by yawning and possible feelings of empathy for that person. The researchers defined empathy as “emotional and mental sensitivity to someone else’s condition”.

Some claim that at the beginning of mammalian development, a mechanism developed through which the brain picks up another person’s condition. The hypothesis suggests that this leads to the observer experiencing a similar state and in turn encouraging mammals to help others. Researchers have suspected in the past that infectious yawning could be an example of this. Previous studies have shown that people with less empathy are less likely to yawn. while female mammals tend to do so because they tend to be directly involved in the care of offspring and therefore may have a higher level of empathy.

However, the team was unable to find evidence in dogs to support the hypothesis that mammals are more likely to yawn if they are familiar with the yawn, if the person is male or female, or if they feel empathy.

“This is strong evidence against the contagious yawning empathy hypothesis and precludes contagious yawning as an indirect signal of empathy in other animals,” the authors wrote.

The authors argue that the willingness to help is due to something simpler and not connected to empathy, such as the desire for social contact.

Infectious yawning in animals can meanwhile be due to stress, a means of communication, or a way to improve collective vigilance.

However, the researchers added, “This does not mean that some non-human animals do not necessarily experience some form of empathy, but that infectious yawning cannot be seen as a diagnostic signal for the presence of these empathic processes.”

Neilands said: “Our finding that infectious yawning is not a reliable indicator of empathy was very surprising.

“Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be any shortcuts to unraveling the evolutionary roots of empathy. Although this is disappointing, we hope that our results can give researchers an impetus to develop better, more direct empathy tests in non-human animals.”

He continued: “While our work has focused on whether infectious yawning is generally a reliable signal of empathy, our finding that infectious yawning is present in dogs (as well as humans) reflects the fact that there is a significant similarity in dogs social perception of dogs and humans.

“This similarity between the social cognition of humans and dogs fascinates many researchers and some argue that dogs have cognitive adaptations to communicate with people and to be able to live in close proximity to them.”

An archive picture shows a dog in the middle of yawning.

Getty

