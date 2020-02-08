Advertisement

As praised as Pixar is, even what many consider to be the best animation studio that gets into trouble. And the last plague they are dealing with is for a movie that is not even out yet.

That would be Onward, the film that will be released on March 6, with Tom Holland and Chris Pratt playing brothers who are eleven who want to raise their deceased father. An artist has sued the studio and claims part of those film copies of his work. This is not the first time the studio has been confronted with such a lawsuit.

Pixar head office | Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images

Advertisement

Why is Pixar being charged with “Continue?”

In the film, the characters from Holland and Pratt travel in a van decked out with intricate artworks in a style that is popular with the classical rock audience in the 70s. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an artist with a similar vehicle called “the vain” claims that Pixar used her concepts without her permission.

The complaint says that Pixar contacted the artist, Sweet Cicely Daniher, about renting her vehicle for a private event, and the vehicle should only be used as visual support. But when the artists saw the promotional material for Onward, she posted on Instagram: “WOW! Sooooo, do you think Pixar Disney has stolen the Vanicorn for their movie #onward ???? “

Daniher said the producer of Onward contacted her to apologize, and the producer would have admitted that Pixar had not told the artist what they were doing, because the film had no title at the time and without a title they sign a non disclosure agreement.

Daniher didn’t buy it. Disney did not respond to the complaint, but the Cartoon Brew animation website said Daniher’s case is weak because her illustrations themselves are based on someone else’s concept.

Other Pixar films have had problems behind the scenes

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gn5QmllRCn4 [/ embed]

Although Onward wants to be a new and different kind of story for Pixar, this kind of legal problem is not new to the studio. Their critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning film Inside Out, about the emotions Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger leading a preteen girl, was twice sued by people who claim that the concept of the film was based on their ideas, according to The Wrap. One of those claims was rejected by the court.

Pixar films have also encountered other problems. Much was made of the fact that a movie called The Bear and the Bow would be directed by a woman, Brenda Chapman, but another director was assigned and the photo was reworked into what became Brave. The film won Oscars, but a disappointed Chapman left the company.

Another film, The Good Dinosaur, also had problems with the story and had the director replaced. Usually, a Pixar film succeeds despite creative struggles, but it earned $ 123 million, leaving it at the bottom of their stacks.

“Continue” goes to a new time slot

Onward represents a departure for Pixar on the date of release alone. Until now, every Pixar film had been released in the main slots of the holiday or summer film seasons. Furthermore, the first film from the studio that was released outside of those slots was with the March release. That film is directed by Dan Scanlon, who also directed Monsters University.

Pixar will also double this year and release a second film in June. That becomes Soul, in which Jamie Foxx plays a jazz musician who apparently dies from an accident and becomes a kind of ghost, no different from the emotions in Inside Out. Like that film, Soul is directed by Pete Docter, who is also the creative leader of the company.

However, the studio says they are not the same. They certainly do not want to be caught copying their own ideas.

“We went in a completely different direction than all the other films that Pete made”, co-director Kemp Powers told EW. “It’s hard to control our enthusiasm about how many people will be surprised by what they see.”

Advertisement