While Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E and Toyota’s 2021 Highlander XSE SUV soak up a lot of oxygen at the Chicago Auto Show media premiere on Thursday, some unlikely stars beamed.

The humble minivan, which has grown dear to the suburbs but is despised as a unit, was at the center of attention when Chrysler unveiled its four-wheel drive 2021 Pacifica.

“This new Pacifica will shake things up,” said Tim Kuniskis, Fiat Chrysler manager for passenger cars in North America.

This revelation was followed by Hyundai executives promoting a “sensual” Sonata hybrid with solar panels, and Honda unveiling a “radical” shocking blue Civic Type R hatchback.

“As passenger preferences move from SUVs to SUVs, we haven’t lost sight of the fact that the vehicle that many people want for daily trips and road trips is a limousine,” said Angela Zepeda, marketing director at Hyundai ,

This year, “many high-selling bread-and-butter cars” will be highlighted with mass appeal, said Don Hillebrand, engineer and head of the energy systems department at the Argonne National Laboratory in Darien.

The Chicago Auto Show, which takes place at McCormick Place from Saturday to February 17, opened this year with a little more boast.

This is largely thanks to Detroit, which moved the North American Auto Show from January to June and made Second City more important.

“Automakers who are eager to launch cars this season will focus more on Chicago,” said Andrew Krok, who grew up in Elk Grove Village, and blogs about cars on the CNET.com consumer website. “It’s already the busiest show in terms of pedestrian traffic. So whether it needs more buzz or not is questionable, but I think it puts Chicago in the automaker’s eyes a little bit higher.”

Manufacturer noted.

“This is also the very first big show of the 2020 season,” said Edward Laukes, vice president of the Toyota Group, with applause.

This year’s fair offers a robust selection of electric cars.

Choices range from Porsche’s first electric car – the Taycan, priced from $ 103,800 to $ 185,000 and a range of up to 279 miles – to Hyundai’s new Ioniq electric sedan with a range of $ 22,000 to $ 37,000 and one Range of 124 miles.

A showstopper is Ford’s sleek Mustang Mach-E, but he had competition from the massive Chevrolet Corvette with the engine in the middle of the sports car.

Consumers can also benefit from advances in autonomous and self-driving functions, said Hillebrand.

“Accident prevention and features that keep you in your lane or prevent you from leaving other cars behind – all of these safe, self-driving features have become standard,” he said.

Chicago Auto Show tickets cost $ 13 for adults and $ 8 for children ages 7 to 12 and ages 62 and up. Visit chicagoautoshow.com for more information.

