Advertisement

While a whole series of flood advice has now expired, another system is on the way that maintains cool and wet conditions on most Hawaiian islands today.

Winter weather advice also remains in place for Haleakala and Big Isle peaks, where high winds, sleet and snow are expected tonight at altitudes up to 8500 feet.

The National Weather Service has meanwhile lowered a warning for high surfing this morning to a high surf recommendation for the north and west coast from Niihau to Maui, in force until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Surf is expected to reach 15 to 22 feet today before dropping to 10 to 15 feet tonight along the north and west coasts of Niihau and Kauai, as well as the north coast of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. The surf of 12 to 16 feet today is expected to fall from 8 to 12 feet tonight along the west coast of Oahu and Molokai.

Officials warn against strong, breaking waves and tear currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beach visitors, swimmers and surfers must pay attention to all advice from ocean safety officers.

Meanwhile, forecasters say that a low-pressure system north-northeast of the Big Island will gradually become closer to the state, keeping it cool and wet in most states today.

The cool breeze and relatively low dew points around 60 degrees Fahrenheit ‘keep the cold until winter’ until mid-morning in most areas, while a light chance of thunderstorms is possible for Maui this afternoon.

The low pressure area should weaken on Wednesday and move west of the islands and disappear by Thursday.

With showers that probably last today over Maui and the Big Island, forecasters expect up to two centimeters extra snow, along with ice accumulation, and have winter weather advice until 6:00 PM. today.

A large wind recommendation also remains in effect for Big Island summits, with northwest winds from 45 to 55 mph and localized gusts of wind up to 65 mph, until 6:00 pm. today.

Traveling to the tops is not recommended until the wind has disappeared.

A small craft recommendation for most island waters will also be available until 06.00 on Wednesday.

Advertisement