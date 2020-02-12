A winter weather recommendation for the Maui and Big Isle peaks has been canceled and the Haleakala National Park summit has been reopened.

Since Monday afternoon the Haleakala summit was closed due to snow, icy road conditions and power outages and sunrise reservations had been canceled.

The National Weather Service earlier this morning had extended winter weather advice to 12 noon and said there was a chance of rain and snow showers this morning. The advice was canceled at around 10 a.m. after the threats had subsided.

In a Facebook message, the park said that the Haleakala summit – at 10,023 feet, the Haleakala visitor center at 9,740 feet and the headquarters visitor center at 7,000 feet – are all open, but services can be reduced due to continued power outages.

Around the same time last year, snow on Haleakala caused a buzz on social media, which also closed the summit due to icy roads and power outages.

Forecasters say that a weakening low-pressure system near the Hawaiian Islands will slowly drift westward before leaving the state tonight.

While here, the system will keep cool and troubled weather around, including low clouds and showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Maui and the Big Island.

The forecast today is mostly cloudy, with probably showers, heights from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit and light winds of around 15 mph. Tonight lows are from 67 to 72 degrees, with east winds expected to increase to 15 to 25 mph.

This evening, east to southeast winds are expected to bring showers to windward areas. A possible high wind warning can also be issued later today for the Haleakala and Big Isle peaks.

A small craft recommendation for waters on the islands also remains in force until 6 p.m. today.