Exclusive

TMZ composite

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s Baby Mama can be anything but light, airy or beautiful in her alleged eyeliner attack … because the police want the prosecutor to pin her down.

Law enforcement officials report that TMZ police officers in Las Vegas have completed their investigation and recommend Jen Harley to be beaten with at least 1 count of battery / domestic violence offenses.

We have been informed that at the moment no decision has been made as to whether the public prosecutor will take up the recommendation.

TMZ has broken the story … Ronnie claimed in Docs Jen attacked him When she tried to stab him in the eye with an eyeliner last month, she said she found her in the trash. He claimed that she saw it as evidence that he had cheated on her.

Not long after, Ronnie got one Emergency Instructions This will remain in effect until February 25th. The troubled couple decided to set up their Vegas cot later on the market, but they claimed theirs turbulent relationship had nothing to do with her decision to sell the house.

Ronnie found there different ways to go on,

