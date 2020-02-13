A learner driver was stopped for not stopping at a stop sign and failed a roadside sobriety test, says Coquitlam RCMP.

A 44-year-old Coquitlam man who was in the middle of an hour’s drive with an instructor did not stop at a stop sign, was stopped by the police, and then failed a roadside sobriety test.

The driver received a ticket for not stopping and had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days. The driving instructor had his car confiscated for 30 days.

“This may be a funny story, but we are serious about the security of our community,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin from February 2nd. “Neither the learner nor the instructor took care to be safe on the road.”

Both the driver and the driving school may be checked by ICBC.

