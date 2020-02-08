Advertisement

Corey Davis, the broad receiver of Tennessee Titans, was named an honorable mention in the Pro Football Focus prospect team.

Third-year pro Corey Davis entered the competition as one of the most talented prospects in recent history. The broad receiver put together an amazing collegiate career at little known Western Michigan University, where he broke 1,400 yards and over 12 touchdowns during three consecutive seasons.

In the recent release of Pro Football Focus from their highest-rated NFL prospects since 2014, Davis received an honorable mention in the broad position. Davis narrowly missed the current Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb and Alabama alum Amari Cooper.

Using the Rams’ choice of trade from the previous year, the Titans used the fifth choice in the NFL Draft 2017 to select Davis after the Titans struggled throughout their franchise history to place top talent in the broad receiver position.

Advertisement

Even the best Titans recipient, Derrick Mason, who spent the second half of his career with other teams, needed a little over 6,000 feet to run the franchise. To put that in perspective, Saints wideout Michael Thomas has 5,500 yards in just his first four seasons, putting him in second place in the Titans’ all-time list.

The front office of the Titans wanted to give Marcus Mariota and the attack a weapon to stretch the field and produce a large volume, but in his three seasons with the team, Davis was not as advertised.

Although we have seen a glimpse of his athletics and ball skills, Davis has not delivered a consistent production level per game. He has not exceeded the 1,000 meter limit or posted more than five touchdowns in any season. The rookie from Tennessee, A.J. Brown, was the attacking weapon that fans thought would be Davis.

Looking at the list of PFF, it is clear that not many high ranked players translate to the NFL. Players such as O.J. Howard and Reuben Foster were highly productive college players who could never make the same level of impact on the NFL field.

With Davis entering his fourth year in the competition, the Titans need him to take that next step. With the Titans trio of Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and Brown giving the team a dynamic attack, Davis can help bring the team to the next level, which would be a Super Bowl appearance.

Advertisement