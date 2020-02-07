Advertisement

Winning a CIF Southern Section Dual Meet Championship was one of the Corona del Mar wrestling team’s goals for the season.

The Sea Kings not only achieved this goal, they also did it emphatically.

The Sea Kings won nine of 14 games in the final, including seven after Pin, last Saturday, February 1, at Orange Vista High School in Perris to defeat Montebello 48:23 and win the Division 6 championship.

“Our children were not rejected,” said Sea Kings coach Mark Alex. “We wrestled well.”

The CIF Dual Meet Championship is the first in school history, said Alex. The Sea King last won the team part of the CIF individual championships in 1972, said the trainer.

Corona del Mar’s points went to Eric Rector (113 pounds), Luke Villaluz (126), Deegan Montalbano (152), Danny Reichner (182), Dylan Wood (195), Emilio Franco (220) and Chase Zanck (285) ).

Wayne Muse (138) and Bix Cegielski (145) won by decision.

Congratulations to Corona del Mar on your 2020 Division 6 Duals Champions! #CIFSSWrestling 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bKe1ttZXvA

– CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS), February 2, 2020

Franco went 4-0 on Saturday with four pins and was one of five Sea Kings that remained unbeaten at the championships.

To reach the final, the Sea Kings defeated San Gorgonioi 60:16, Orange Vista 39:27 and Sierra Vista 57:21.

Other team goals the Sea Kings have achieved this season include winning the district championship and winning the Battle of the Bay against rival Newport Harbor.

The Sea Kings were in duels 13: 5: 1 this season.

“We had a couple of games where we were down and we came back and won,” said Alex. “It has helped us to believe that we can still win this as long as we’re in the math realm.”

In the Division 3 finals, Fountain Valley came 21 points behind and caught a brave attempt by Thomas Madrid in the final fight of the game to take a 31:30 win over Long Beach Millikan at Fountain Valley High School.

Congratulations to Fountain Valley, the CIF-SS FORD Boys Wrestling Duals Champions for 2020! #CIFSSWrestling 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Hhfsg4lufS

– CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS), February 2, 2020

Max Wilner, number 4 in the US at 160, scored the Barons’ 31:27 lead in the first half of the game over the £ 170 battle in Madrid.

Thomas Madrid lost the fight by a decision that allowed the barons to win a point.

If Madrid were stuck, Millikan would have earned six points and won the championship, but Madrid’s defeat was only worth three points and allowed the barons to win the team title.

Fountain Valley beat Chino Hills 81-0, Oxnard Rio Mesa 56:15 and Ventura 55:12 to reach the final.

In Division 4, San Clemente defeated Beverly Hills 37:24 and won the Dual Meet Championship at Mayfair High School.

Congratulations to San Clemente on your CIF-SS FORD Boys Wrestling Duals Champions for 2020! #CIFSSWrestling 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/c4d0MSVV2K

– CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS), February 2, 2020

A key, said Triton coach Mark Calentino, was the readiness of individual wrestlers to compete in a higher weight class in order to achieve the best matchups for the entire team.

“It was just very rewarding to see them excited and screaming for each other, and it was really organic,” said Calentino. “They did it alone without us trying to go through it.

“When you fight for your team and the people you work with, it is really difficult to get on the mat so that someone can nail you down. You will fight. You will fight hard. We had children who put the pins in Take a hand and fight your back like we haven’t done in many years. ”

Vance Frabasilio (154) and Hunter Neilsen (184) wrestled in higher weight classes to help the team, the coach said.

To reach the final, the Tritons defeated Santa Monica with 49:24, Camarillo with 53:27 and Mayfair with 39:25.

The Southern Section’s individual wrestling championships will be held on Friday and Saturday, February 14th and 15th.

