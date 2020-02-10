Advertisement

Health officials in China disagree as to whether the deadly new corona virus can spread through the air. An expert said that 2019-nCoV could be “theoretically” in the air.

Zeng Qun, the deputy head of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, said in a press conference on Saturday that the virus can be transmitted via direct transmission, which involves contact with the infected person. However, the Chinese daily reported that Zeng also suggested that the new member of the large coronavirus family – which includes infections such as the common cold and SARS – could enable aerosol transmission.

When the city government announced information about the bug that killed more than 900 people, Zeng said, “Aerosol transmission refers to the mixing of the virus with airborne droplets to form aerosols that cause infection after inhalation medical experts. “

As such, these types of diseases can remain in the air for long periods of time. Few diseases such as tuberculosis and measles spread in this way.

Zeng advised the public to be aware of this potential risk of transmitting the virus at family celebrations.

Shen Yinzhong, medical director of the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, said 2019-nCoV could “theoretically” spread through the air. However, further research is needed to confirm this, according to the New York Times, quoting Shanghai’s The Paper.

This view was questioned on Sunday when researcher Feng Luzhao from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said at a press conference that there was no evidence that the virus could form aerosols. According to China Daily, Feng said the most likely route of transmission appears to be direct where a person inhales the air of an infected person who has coughed or sneezed, which is different from air transmission. In addition, it is unlikely that the virus could spread to fruits and vegetables.

Feng advised the citizens to open the windows at least twice a day to prevent the insect from spreading.

In response to Zeng’s allegations, Ian Mackay, virologist at the Australian Infectious Diseases Research Center, told the newsGP service on the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners’ website: “At the moment, this is just an unexplained statement.

“We need to be careful because we have seen numerous false starts and wild claims regarding this virus that have lacked evidence, quality review, or slow and careful pre-release considerations, or lack of expertise related to their initial analysis.”

A woman with protective gear during a 2019 nCoV outbreak sits on February 10, 2020 in the Beijing subway, China.

Andrea Verdelli / Getty

McKay says that confirming that 2019-nCoV is in the air would likely affect health workers like general practitioners more than the way the bug is tackled.

The new corona virus was first noticed by the authorities at the end of the year when the employees of a wholesale seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei, fell ill. In this respect, very little is known about the nature of 2019-nCoV.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states on its website that most of what is known about 2019-nCoV comes from our understanding of other coronaviruses.

The CDC states: “It is believed that human-to-human spread occurs primarily through airborne droplets that arise when an infected person coughs or sneezes, much like how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread.

How far is a coronavirus vaccine?

Continue reading

“These droplets can get into the mouth or nose of people who are nearby or who may be inhaled into the lungs. It is currently unclear whether a person will touch 2019-nCoV by touching a surface or an object on it the virus is present, and then touching the surface can get your own mouth, nose, or possibly your eyes. “

To prevent the spread of 2019-nCoV, the CDC recommends following the general steps for acute respiratory infections.

This often includes washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating and after coughing, sneezing or sniffing. When sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth with a tissue or elbow and immediately throw away the tissue. Do not touch eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Stay home when you are sick and when you are healthy, avoid those who are sick. Objects and surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected regularly with sprays or cloths. The public does not have to wear masks against 2019-nCoV, according to the CDC.

The virus has spread to over 25 countries and areas, including the United States and Japan. But – as shown in Statista’s infographic below – it is not known to have reached Africa or South America. Around a third of all people diagnosed with the deadly new corona virus outside of mainland China are on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan.

An infographic shows cases of 2019 nCoV around work.

Statista

