Suspension of flights to slow the spread of a deadly new virus has had a significant impact on global mail and parcel traffic, according to U.S., Chinese, and other postal operators.

In a statement from The Associated Press, the U.S. Postal Service told colleagues around the world on Tuesday that it was having “” significant difficulties “in sending letters, packages, and express mail to China, including Hong Kong and Macau,” because most of The supplier airlines have suspended their flights to these destinations.

As a result, USPS can “no longer accept items for China, Hong Kong and Macau” until “sufficient transportation capacity is available”.

In another communication, separate from the AP, the Singapore Post informed its worldwide colleagues that it would no longer accept letters, parcels and express deliveries for China “until sufficient transport capacity is available”.

The notes were shared with postal services around the world through the Universal Postal Union, a United States agency headquartered in Switzerland, which is a major forum for postal cooperation between its 192 member countries.

In a statement to the AP, the UPU said that suspension of flights due to the virus “will affect mail delivery for the foreseeable future.”

“But hopefully it is only a temporary matter. The Universal Postal Union is monitoring the operational situation closely and is in constant contact with the postal operators to ensure that any backlogs are removed as soon as possible,” it said.

The Chinese postal service China Post claims to disinfect post offices, processing centers and vehicles to ensure that the virus is not spread through the post and to protect postal staff.

The virus “does not survive long on items, so it is safe to receive mail from China,” said a China Post sent through the UPU.

Letters, parcels and express mail that still make it to China are delivered “not personally”.

The crisis is also affecting mail that is moving China to other destinations. The countries affected include North Korea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The release states that China Post’s undelivered mail will “temporarily store and ship to the destination countries when these transport options become available again”.

“Delays in transport and delivery can be expected during this period,” it said.

Other countries have also reported postal disruptions caused by viruses.

The South African Post warns of delays in receiving letters or parcels from China due to flight restrictions. In Austria, according to the news agency APA, Austrian Post no longer sends letters or parcels to China, but Austrians can still receive mail from China. In Sweden, according to PostNord, letters can no longer be sent from there to China.

